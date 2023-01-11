Flight departures halted across the US due to FAA system outage

By Alex Lennane 11/01/2023

All US domestic flights were grounded this morning, until 9am eastern time, following an IT outage at the FAA.

The FAA said it was trying to restore its NOTAMs system. The grounding is likely to cause severe delays, although international flights are continuing to operate. Some 2,500 flights have been delayed, as of 7.45am ET, but only 126 have been cancelled, said CNN. We will keep you updated.