News / Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

Some 1,700 Flexport employees will have lost their jobs this year, if press reports are accurate. Chief executive Ryan Petersen informed workers that the digital forwarder was having to cut a further 20% of its global labour force, the last round of lay-offs in 2023.

