Flexport secures $260m funding

By LoadstarEditorial 20/01/2024

Ryan Petersen announced on X yesterday, 19 January, that Flexport had raised “$260m on an uncapped convertible note”.

The funding was provided by Shopify.

“Thank you @tobi and your entire team for this tremendous vote of confidence in our business and partnership,” Petersen added.

At the end of 2023, Petersen told staff that Flexport was financially sound, with over $1bn of net cash on the balance sheet…