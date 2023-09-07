Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits
Ryan Petersen is back at the controls of Flexport. Half a year after the founder ...
Melting Flexport?
Well.
The departure of CEO Dave Clark from the digital disruptor in freight forwarding, announced by Clark himself yesterday, 6 September, was neither shocking nor unexpected.

In fairness, that holds true for Premium at least – yet, not for the reason that we called it beforehand, just as other smarter folks instead did, apparently (here’s one).
It’s just sad, if anything, that we didn’t get to share more of the feedback coming our way since the end ...
