Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Flexport drama unfolds – don't worry, he's 'back'

APOLAR BEAR
ID 193240311 © Michal Bednarek | Dreamstime.com
By

Melting Flexport?

Well.

The departure of CEO Dave Clark from the digital disruptor in freight forwarding, announced by Clark himself yesterday, 6 September, was neither shocking nor unexpected.

(Click to expand the table below.)

In fairness, that holds true for Premium at least – yet, not for the reason that we called it beforehand, just as other smarter folks instead did, apparently (here’s one).

It’s just sad, if anything, that we didn’t get to share more of the feedback coming our way since the end ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    P&O Ferries: it's an 'organised retreat', claims analyst

    On the cards: Sinking CH Robinson