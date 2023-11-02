Flexport confirms a 'modest' sum paid for Convoy tech

By Alex Lennane 02/11/2023

The VC-backed tech bros do seem to look after each other: Flexport has confirmed it will buy Convoy’s technology, for a “modest” sum, and take on a handful of staff – but none of the liabilities of the shuttered truck broker. And it seems Convoy chief executive and co-founder Dan Lewis may well join the San Francisco forwarder too. It will come as little comfort to the staff let go suddenly last month, who have now launched a class action against Convoy to get 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits, as decreed by law. Flexport, meanwhile, has told Convoy’s customers that operations will be up and running again soon. TechCrunch reports.