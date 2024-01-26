Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FIATA supports ICAO and IATA on global standards of dangerous goods by air

planes
© Jordan Tan
By

PRESS RELEASE

Geneva, 26 January 2024 – The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) welcomes the recent agreement between the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to extend their longstanding cooperation on establishing and implementing global standards for the safe carriage of dangerous goods by air. This renewed cooperation reinforces the longstanding collaboration between ICAO, FIATA and IATA to ensure the highest standards of safety in the airfreight sector, including through professional training and certification such as the well-established ICAO-FIATA Dangerous Goods by Air Training Programme. FIATA is a longstanding partner of ICAO and active member of TRAINAIR Plus, an ICAO cooperative network of civil aviation training centres developing training courses based on a standardised methodology aimed at maintaining and monitoring high standards of training and competency for aviation personnel worldwide and in a cost-effective manner. One of FIATA’s top priorities is to build capacity within the logistics and freight forwarding industry. Noting that safety is a cornerstone of the global supply chain, FIATA recognises the importance of institutional cooperation between the three organisations to ensure a globally aligned and practical approach to ensure the safe carriage of dangerous goods by air in today’s evolving marketplace. The ICAO-FIATA Dangerous Goods by Air Training Programme, developed by FIATA and ICAO as the global standard-setting agency for dangerous goods, and in alignment with the ICAO technical instructions and IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations, reflects FIATA’s unwavering commitment to offering an accessible programme to the industry. The ICAO-FIATA Dangerous Goods by Air Training Programme is an official course from both ICAO and FIATA designed to comply with the ICAO Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air (Doc 9284) which amplifies the basic provisions of Annex 18 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and contains all the detailed instructions necessary for the safe international transport of dangerous goods by air. The course provides professionals with the essential knowledge and skills required to handle dangerous goods safely and in compliance with international regulations and is listed as one of the recognised dangerous goods course requirements in the IATA Cargo Agency Conference (CAC) resolutions. The renewed cooperation between ICAO and IATA further reinforces this globally recognised training programme, paving the way for further collaboration with FIATA. FIATA Director General Stéphane Graber said of the development: “This extended collaboration between ICAO and IATA reinforces our collective commitment to enhancing safety standards in the air transport of dangerous goods. FIATA remains dedicated to providing industry-leading training programmes that empower professionals to navigate the complexities of global logistics securely, no matter the mode of transport.” FIATA encourages individuals and organisations to explore this training programme, which supports and educates the industry workforce to ensure compliance with existing regulations, contributing to a safer and more efficient global supply chain. FIATA welcomes interested training centres to become accredited by ICAO and FIATA to nurture the necessary high standards and safety awareness in the logistics industry. For inquiries and applications, please contact us at [email protected]. For those seeking foundational knowledge on Dangerous Goods’ regulations, FIATA recently published a comprehensive Dangerous Goods Brochure accessible here: Introduction to the Regulations for the Safe Handling and Transport of Dangerous Goods, 3rd Edition. 

