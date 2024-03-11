Ex-Antonov execs in Ukraine accused of impeding airport defence

By Alexander Whiteman 11/03/2024

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has claimed ex-Antonov officials sought to impede the military defence of Gostomel Airport just days after Russia invaded the country last February. The assault by Russian forces led to the destruction of the only AN-225 heavylift aircraft. According to a report in Air Cargo News, the officials were said to have obstructed military access to the gateway in the weeks leading to the invasion. If found guilty, those accused, who are in Ukrainian custody, face up to 15 years in prison.