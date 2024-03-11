Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ex-Antonov execs in Ukraine accused of impeding airport defence

Antonov_An-225_landing_at_Gostomel_Airport Credit Vasiliy Koba @ Wikipedia
An-225. Photo: Vasiliy Koba @ Wikipedia.
By

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has claimed ex-Antonov officials sought to impede the military defence of Gostomel Airport just days after Russia invaded the country last February. The assault by Russian forces led to the destruction of the only AN-225 heavylift aircraft. According to a report in Air Cargo News, the officials were said to have obstructed military access to the gateway in the weeks leading to the invasion. If found guilty, those accused, who are in Ukrainian custody, face up to 15 years in prison.

