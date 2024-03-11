Ex-Antonov execs in Ukraine accused of impeding airport defence

New sanctions see Sinokor suspend shipping services to Vostochny
South Korean feeder operator Sinokor is to suspend container shipping services to Russia’s Vostochny port, ...
Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has claimed ex-Antonov officials sought to impede the military defence of Gostomel Airport just days after Russia invaded the country last February. The assault by Russian forces led to the destruction of the only AN-225 heavylift aircraft. According to a report in Air Cargo News, the officials were said to have obstructed military access to the gateway in the weeks leading to the invasion. If found guilty, those accused, who are in Ukrainian custody, face up to 15 years in prison.
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...
Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article