Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / New sanctions see Sinokor suspend shipping services to Vostochny

Sinokor containers Credit Sinokor Merchant Marine
Credit: Sinokor
By

South Korean feeder operator Sinokor is to suspend container shipping services to Russia’s Vostochny port, after the terminal operator there was listed in US renewed sanctions against Russia.

The move is expected to affect Sinokor’s Greater China-Russia service as well as others, including a recently launched lane connecting the South Korean port of Okgye with Vostochny.

Terminal operator Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co (VSC) operates four berths in Vostochny and was named among 500 people and entities in the US Treasury’s latest sanctions list, published on 22 February, the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

VSC is part of Russia’s Global Ports Group which handles containerised commodities in the Russian Far East and the Baltic Sea.

The US Treasury claimed North Korea had provided ammunition and other aid to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, using Vostochny as its main access port.

Since September, North Korea reportedly shipped more than 10,000 containers of arms to Russia, and the widened sanctions list aims to deprive Russia of the means to continue its invasion.

A Sinokor representative told The Loadstar: “We’re pausing our services to Vostochny for now, as we could fall foul of the sanctions if our ships continue calling at the VSC terminal. We will stop taking bookings for cargo to and from Vostochny, but already-booked shipments will continue until the end of this month.”

Sinokor is one of few operators that refused to stop calling at Russia post-sanctions, although several opportunistic new players have launched services to fill gaps left by the departure of mainline operators from the trade.

And the Sinokor representative said shipments to the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok would continue, as it had not been hit by sanctions yet.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Russia-Ukraine War Russian Global Ports SinoKor US Sanctions Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) Estonia Operail Poland Russian Railways sanctions

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Know your cargo: the vital importance of due diligence

    CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence

    Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack