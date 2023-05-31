Wan Hai adds Colombo call as Sri Lanka repairs unrest damage
Wan Hai Lines has added a call at Colombo, Sri Lanka, to its Asia-US East ...
Evergreen and Wan Hai chiefs admitted yesterday that the continuing Russian war on Ukraine meant revising the shipping market outlook of improvement after a poor first quarter.
Both Taiwanese liner operators were holding their AGMs and Evergreen president Eric Hsieh said Q1 23 net profit had plunged 95% year on year, to $165m.
He said the Russia-Ukraine war was still the most important factor affecting the market, adding: “If the war ends, we expect cargo volume in H2 will be better than in H1. Freight rates depend on supply and demand.”
And he said: “The IMO’s carbon emission regulations came into effect this year, requiring ships to reduce their speed. Old ships that cannot comply with the regulations will have to be scrapped, and this should absorb about 10% of capacity, alleviating the original market’s doubts about excess supply.”
He added that by this month, the Ocean Alliance, of which Evergreen is part, had voided 218 voyages to reduce operating costs.
Evergreen currently operates 213 ships with a capacity of 1.66m teu, with 46 newbuildings of around 420,000 teu pending delivery.
Wan Hai, meanwhile, attracted some shareholder wrath as, based on 2022 results, it declared a dividend of just TWD5 ($0.16) per share, compared with Evergreen’s TWD70 ($2.28).
Chairman Chen Po-ting said that, after consecutive quarterly losses, in Q4 22 and Q1 23, the company had to be conservative and preserve cashflow. And, like his Evergreen peer, Mr Chen blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the sluggish box shipping market.
But he added: “After waiting for the market to stabilise, we’ll consider issuing additional dividends.
“The dividend distribution mainly considers the current turmoil in the global shipping market. In the past two years, Wan Hai has expanded from its core intra-Asia focus to transpacific routes. Freight rates are at the bottom, and it’s not easy to improve the situation immediately.”
Wan Hai Lines has added a call at Colombo, Sri Lanka, to its Asia-US East ...
Following an historically high profit of $6.06bn, Yang Ming has trumped its compatriot carriers Evergreen ...
Xeneta has bravely launched a “Heroes and Villains” campaign to ‘name-and-shame’ the best and worst ...
The increasingly steady Indian container market is seeing a flurry of new long-haul services, as ...
Employees at EVA Air subsidiary Evergreen Airline Services (EGAS) have called on their union to ...
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden ...
Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again
CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards
Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance
Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought
Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths
A joint DHL + Mærsk effort – what investors want
Will US seize C17 commercial opportunity as Antonov grasps monopoly?
Sinotrans – the post-CMA CGM + Bolloré boost is gone
Comment on this article