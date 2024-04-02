Etihad Cargo expands launches inaugural Boston flight

By LoadstarEditorial 02/04/2024

Etihad Cargo has launched a fourth gateway destination in the US, operating its inaugural flight to Boston on 31 March.

The carrier will operate four flights per week to Boston, bringing Etihad Cargo’s total number of US flights to 33 per week, including daily double flights to New York, daily flights to Chicago and Washington and a weekly freighter to Chicago.

Etihad Cargo will offer an additional 50 tonnes of cargo capacity per week to the US via the Abu Dhabi-Boston flight.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its US network and will offer increased capacity to the region with the introduction of a new service to Boston, Massachusetts. The carrier’s inaugural flight arrived on 31 March, commencing the regular service that will see the airline operate four flights per week to Boston. Boston is Etihad Cargo’s fourth US destination, and the new route reinforces Etihad Cargo’s commitment to providing tailored cargo solutions to the North American region.

The new service will be operated on a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which will provide an additional cargo capacity of 50 tonnes per week, catering to the robust demand for freight between Boston and Abu Dhabi. Etihad Cargo will offer tailor-made solutions for the diverse range of commodities prevalent in the Boston region, with a focus on perishables, medical instruments, pharmaceuticals, and aircraft parts.

Boston is recognised globally as a critical hub for food, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge research and development. Etihad Cargo’s expansion into this market is poised to significantly enhance the flow of perishables such as lobsters and seafood, as well as critical pharmaceuticals, including medical devices and oncology treatments, from Boston to Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world.

The launch of the Boston route marks the latest addition to Etihad Cargo’s comprehensive US network, which includes double daily flights to New York’s JFK airport, daily services to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Washington, D.C. (IAD), and a weekly freighter service to Chicago. This expansion brings the total number of flights Etihad Cargo operates to the US to 33 per week and demonstrates the airline’s ongoing efforts to enhance global connectivity and support trade across its network.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “The introduction of the Boston route is a strategic expansion of Etihad Cargo’s US network, offering more belly capacity to partners and customers. Boston is an important destination for food and pharmaceuticals, as well as a centre for innovation and development. Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi-Boston service will support the region’s export economy, particularly in facilitating the global distribution of its world-class seafood and breakthrough medical products, and further strengthen trade ties between the US and UAE.”

Further enhancing the carrier’s capabilities in the US, Etihad Cargo expanded its network with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, to incorporate all the carrier’s stations in the US. This partnership has elevated Etihad Cargo’s premium offerings and enabled the carrier to deliver consistent, high-quality, end-to-end air cargo solutions via its CEIV-certified products, including PharmaLife, designed for the secure transport of pharmaceuticals; FreshForward, which ensures the freshness of perishable goods; and specialised services like LiveAnimals and SkyStables, dedicated to the safe and humane transport of live animals.