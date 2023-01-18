Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Etihad Cargo boosts China capacity with additional Shanghai freighter service

  • From 2 February 2023, Etihad Cargo will operate an additional direct freighter service to Shanghai, bringing the total number of freighter flights to eight per week
  • Etihad will also introduce an additional passenger flight to Shanghai from the same week, bringing the total cargo capacity out of Shanghai to 850 tons per week and the total number of direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and China to five per week

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, will further expand its capacity offering to the Chinese market with the introduction of an additional weekly Abu Dhabi – Shanghai freighter flight from 2 February 2023.

The additional freighter service to Shanghai will increase the carrier’s weekly dedicated freighter flights between Shanghai and its Abu Dhabi hub to eight per week, increasing the cargo capacity out of Shanghai to 850 tons.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Etihad Cargo is committed to expanding its operations in China, which is a key global market for the carrier. Following the introduction of two more weekly freighter services between Shanghai and Abu Dhabi in 2022, this additional freighter service between Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi hub and Shanghai will further enable Etihad Cargo to fully meet customers’ capacity needs.”

Etihad Cargo’s latest network update follows the announcement that Etihad will introduce an additional non-stop widebody passenger flight to Shanghai from 2 February 2023, bringing the total number of direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and China to five per week. Etihad Cargo’s customers have benefited from additional cargo capacity on widebody passenger flights, and the carrier will continue to evaluate its network and add frequencies to the Chinese market in line with customer demand.

