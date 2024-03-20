ETH Cargo achieves IATA CEIV pharma certification

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday 20th March 2024: ETH Cargo Services (ETH Cargo), has become the first member of the Puerto Rico Life Sciences Air Cargo Community to achieve the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification.

The Departamento de Desarrollo Económico y Comercio (DDEC), who have supported the Community since its launch last year, rallied for government funding to invest in CEIV certifications across the Community, securing an 80 per cent subsidy for 8 organisations.

The CEIV Pharma certification was established by IATA to serve as a standard for transporting pharmaceuticals, ensuring that temperature-controlled, time-sensitive products are correctly and safely handled.

“The CEIV Pharma certification is a guarantee that we handle our customers’ cargo in line with industry standards, ensuring it arrives intact and avoiding any damage,” said Sascha Herzig, Chief Executive Officer, ETH Cargo.

ETH Cargo is a Puerto Rico-based logistics provider, offering air freight, ocean freight, warehousing, and ground transportation services, specialising in pharma logistics and temperature-controlled solutions.

“ETH Cargo has handled temperature-controlled pharma cargo for many years, some of which is life-saving medication – it is paramount that we keep the integrity of the cool chain, and this certification is proof of our dedication to doing just that.”

ETH Cargo will now serve as an example of pharmaceutical handling for the life sciences hub, participating in training initiatives hosted by the Community for smaller organisations in Puerto Rico.

“The cold supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” added Herzig.

“The training systems that the Community is initiating will ensure that CEIV Pharma standards are implemented and maintained across the hub.”

“This accomplishment, which was time-consuming and demanding, was achieved with the support of key ETH Cargo employees who I wish to personally thank for their dedication.”

The Community, consisting of over 40 members from across the air cargo supply chain, includes pharmaceutical and medical manufacturers, forwarders, airports, airlines, and representatives of DDEC, and aims to improve the quality of airfreight and pharma operations on the island.

Representatives of the Community will be participating in IATA’s CNS Partnership Conference, taking place on 16-19th April in Dallas, USA.