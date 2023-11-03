'Daylight robbery' – Fury at huge hike in terminal fees by DP World Australia
Port users have responded angrily to DP World Australia’s planned increase in terminal fees of ...
Facing anger from terminal users, DP World Australia is also coming under fire for allegedly “artificially reducing profits” to avoid paying corporate tax over eight years.
This was the claim in a report by the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research, which concluded that between 2015 and the end of last year, the Dubai terminal operator’s Australia division generated revenue of AS$4.5bn (US$2.9bn), but “appears to have used party debt transactions, inflated management service fees and possibly other schemes to reduce taxable income”, it says.
“It paid zero corporate income tax over the last eight years – and likely longer….A conservative estimate suggests DP World may have shortchanged Australia – and funding for health, education and other public services – by more than $330m over the eight years.”
The figures were based on the report’s finding that DP World’s average margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) had hovered around 25% over the past eight years.
As evidence of its suggestion of profits being artificially reduced, it highlighted three party payments, “presumably to tax havens”, equivalent to 120% of its 2022 operating income.
However, a spokesperson for DP World told The Loadstar: “We prioritise equitable taxation, ensuring compliance with law and maintaining transparency with tax authorities, aligning with legal requirements of the country.”
The report arrives after the UAE-headquartered terminal operator had a furious response from its Australian terminal users to the announcement of January fee hikes of between 20% and 50% at three of its four Australian terminals.
Describing this as “daylight robbery”, users also directed some of their fire on the federal government they say has proved powerless to stop what they see as anti-competitive behaviour.
Paul Zalai, director of the Freight & Trade Alliance, said it was not sustainable for Australian exporters and importers to absorb the rapidly increasing impost of hundreds of millions annually, where there is no ability to influence service or price.
“With less quayside revenue from foreign-owned shipping lines, stevedores and empty-container park operators have resorted to a ‘ransom model’,” Mr Zalai told The Loadstar.
“This is forcing users to pay designated fees or be denied access to collection/dispatch facilities. Existing voluntary arrangements established by the Victorian government and adopted by the National Transport Commission have proved hopelessly flawed.
“They provide no ability to influence price and have given stevedores tacit approval to rapidly and significantly inflate fees levied against domestic transport operators.”
They also hit out at the wide disparity between fee hikes on the east and west coasts, terminal operating charges at Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane rising 38.8%, 52.5%, and 25.5%, respectively, compared with a 5% increase at Freemantle.
Container Transport Alliance Australia director Neil Chambers said Freemantle’s far lower increase was because Western Australia still had government oversight and intervention.
Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates
VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders
Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers
Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking
Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid
ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink
Quantum computing: is it right for you?
Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed
Threat to contract rates as carriers fail to boost spot market prices
Book a slot for Panama Canal transit as protests add to low water delays
Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure
Polar Air Cargo fraud scandal: forwarder set to change plea to guilty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article