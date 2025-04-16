OOCL gains market share in Q1, with 'very strong' financials unveiled by Cosco
Volumes carried by Cosco-owned container line OOCL in the first quarter soared, compared with the ...
A recent breakthrough in the decades-long tariff dispute over DP World’s terminal operations at the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (JNPA) seems to have set off a reconfiguration of ocean carriers’ berthing windows in the harbour.
The stalemate had been a barrier to DP World Nhava Sheva optimising quayside capacity at the port, which handles a significant portion of India’s containerised export/import volumes.
With a settlement, the private concessionaire, the oldest at Nhava Sheva, has begun targeting more liner customers – and ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article