By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 16/04/2025

A recent breakthrough in the decades-long tariff dispute over DP World’s terminal operations at the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (JNPA) seems to have set off a reconfiguration of ocean carriers’ berthing windows in the harbour.

The stalemate had been a barrier to DP World Nhava Sheva optimising quayside capacity at the port, which handles a significant portion of India’s containerised export/import volumes.

With a settlement, the private concessionaire, the oldest at Nhava Sheva, has begun targeting more liner customers – and ...

