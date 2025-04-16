Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DP World Nhava Sheva wins new service after concession dispute is settled

dreamstime_xs_117165176
ID 117165176 © Druid007 | Dreamstime.com
By

A recent breakthrough in the decades-long tariff dispute over DP World’s terminal operations at the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (JNPA) seems to have set off a reconfiguration of ocean carriers’ berthing windows in the harbour.

The stalemate had been a barrier to DP World Nhava Sheva optimising quayside capacity at the port, which handles a significant portion of India’s containerised export/import volumes.

With a settlement, the private concessionaire, the oldest at Nhava Sheva, has begun targeting more liner customers – and ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP World Nhava Sheva (NSICT) Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust PSA Mumbai Pump up the volumes The privatisation pill

    Most read news

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China

    Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause

    Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

    'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'

    Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season

    New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

    Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long

    De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators

    Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers

    Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn

    Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'

    'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class

    Marginal gains on east-west ocean container routes in a challenging week

    Amazon cancels Chinese orders and eyes US expansion

    China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries