Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Double or quits with DP-DHL & Kuehne + Nagel – only one left standing

ACA
By

Let’s stick to some healthy reporting duties today, if you don’t mind – I surely don’t, given the looonnnggg (whatever–happens-happens) night spent with a few buddies I have known all my life, playing cards and all of that.

The good news is zero hangover the day after as I sift through a couple of separate, detailed notes to investors released today – falling under: “Rating Change”– by sell-side house Bernstein. Some musings, whether or not you care about stock recommendations, are certainly worth ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP-DHL Kuehne + Nagel Exclusive Russia Russia-Ukraine War Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports

    Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

    Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured

    Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson

    Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business

    Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics

    CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    The FedEx bloodbath has just begun

    Great expectations should see East Africa’s air freight hubs flying

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Charter and equipment demand offers some hope for carriers in H2

    Box lines entering air cargo arena 'means they think it has bright future'

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'