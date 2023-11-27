Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial

Diageo: Menezes to retire, Debra Crew appointed new CEO
PRESS RELEASE Sir Ivan Menezes to retire from Diageo; Debra Crew to be appointed Chief Executive ...
PRESS RELEASE
|
South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor
Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension
More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle
More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten
Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles
Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article