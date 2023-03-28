Diageo: Menezes to retire, Debra Crew appointed new CEO

By LoadstarEditorial 28/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Sir Ivan Menezes to retire from Diageo; Debra Crew to be appointed Chief Executive Officer

28 Mar 2023

Today, Diageo announces that Sir Ivan Menezes has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer and depart from the Diageo Board on 30 June 2023, following ten successful years leading the Company. Debra Crew, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Diageo Board, effective 1 July 2023.

