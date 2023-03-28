Diageo: Menezes to retire, Debra Crew appointed new CEO

M&A radar: DP DHL + Hillebrand – a (massive) drop in the ocean
Poison pills and so forth.
PRESS RELEASE
Sir Ivan Menezes to retire from Diageo; Debra Crew to be appointed Chief Executive Officer
28 Mar 2023
Today, Diageo announces that Sir Ivan Menezes has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer and depart from the Diageo Board on 30 June 2023, following ten successful years leading the Company. Debra Crew, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Diageo Board, effective 1 July 2023.
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted
Comment on this article