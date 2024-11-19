Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL Global Connectedness Tracker: Globalization remains at a record level, despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainties

PRESS RELEASE

11/19/2024

The DHL Global Connectedness Tracker reveals how flows of trade, capital, information, and people move around the world. 

– DHL Global Connectedness Tracker provides easy to use data tool for customized deep dives into the state of globalization and global trade

– Share of global economic output traded internationally remains close to all-time high

– Countries that are neither close allies of the U.S. nor of China are growing their shares of world trade, connecting geopolitical rivals

– Traded goods traversed the longest average distance on record, countering claims of a broad regionalization trend

Bonn, New York – DHL and New York University’s Stern School of Business today released the new DHL Global Connectedness Tracker, updating the most comprehensive available analysis of globalization’s state and trajectory. An extension to the established DHL Global Connectedness Report, it tracks how flows of trade, capital, information, and people move around the world…

