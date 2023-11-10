Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL Freight plans sustainable terminal near the inner city

DSC07160
Martin Grimm, Niederlassungsleiter Berlin-Marienfelde, DHL Freight Berlin, Björn Michelchen, Geschäftsführer der Bremer Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Martina Marijnissen, Leiterin Wirtschaftsförderung Bezirksamt Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Berlin, Götz Hanningsmann, Manager Area Nord, DHL Freight DACH und Marc Urbatsch, Geschäftsführer Operatio GmbH (v.l.) im Rahmen des Spatenstichs Terminal DHL Freight Berlin Marienfelde;
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • New site expands and strengthens DHL Freight’s network in the Berlin area and underscores its commitment to sustainability
  • Terminal covers 5,200 mwith operations floor, office building and 49 loading bays

DHL Freight, one of the leading road freight providers in Europe, is constructing a new DHL Freight terminal in Berlin-Marienfelde. Situated on the grounds of a former distillery in the southern part of Berlin, the newly constructed terminal will expand and strengthen the company’s German and European network, providing an even faster and more efficient service for its customers. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, DHL Freight will power the operations at the site with renewable energy sources.

Spanning across a 20,000 msite, the forwarding facility, complete with an office building and 49 loading bays, covers an area of 5,200 m2. The new, sustainable terminal is set to replace the previous facility within in the city, as it can no longer meet the increasing business demands due to insufficient capacity. Another DHL Freight site is located outside Berlin in Wustermark. The primary objective of the new terminal in Marienfelde is to further improve distribution of freight and shipments over the last mile in Berlin. Completion of the terminal and begin of operations are planned for summer 2024.

New “green” facility strengthens network in Berlin area

“I am proud of the fact that this new terminal not only expands our network, but also underscores our commitment to more sustainable logistics,” says Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight DACH, UK & IE. “In complete alignment with our sustainability strategy, we at DHL Freight want to lead by example – not only in the area of transport with the use of alternative drive technologies, but also in the construction and operation of our terminals.”

With the construction of this new terminal, situated not far from Berlin’s city center DHL Freight is expanding its network capacity while emphasizing innovation and sustainability. By using environmentally friendly technologies and solutions, the terminal will not only help to improve services in the Berlin metropolitan are, but also offer them more sustainably. Its design incorporates the latest sustainability solutions with alternative drive technologies for local transport, such as electric forklifts, natural gas powered (CNG) vehicles, and with plans for battery electric trucks on the horizon. To drive technological progress while also reducing environmental impact, the sustainability concept also includes a heat pump, a cistern for rainwater, charging infrastructure with green electricity for cars and trucks in both local and long-distance transport, as well as a photovoltaic installation.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was in mid-November 2023. Completion of the terminal is scheduled for mid-2024.

