DFDS intensifies decarbonisation efforts with 100 electric trucks

By LoadstarEditorial 18/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

DFDS places order for yet another 100 Volvo electric trucks which will almost double the number of electric trucks in its fleet. The new electric trucks will be deployed in markets across Europe to meet the growing customer demand for e-mobility solutions, consolidating DFDS’s green ambitions and further cementing that DFDS has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks on the continent.

DFDS is placing an order for 100 electric trucks which will bring the total number of electric trucks in DFDS’s fleet to 225 in line with DFDS’ decarbonisation plan to become a net-zero company by 2050.

The new electric trucks will be deployed in markets across Europe where DFDS already has electric trucks in operation while also planning to expand to new markets such as the UK, Ireland and Norway to meet the growing demand for low emissions transport solutions.

The order of the additional 100 trucks cements DFDS’ position as a frontrunner in the transformation of the heavy-duty transport sector in Europe.

“We want to drive the transition to more sustainable road transport. Our expanding fleet of electric trucks will not only contribute to reducing the climate impact of our operations. It will also enable DFDS to support more companies that are looking to decarbonise their supply chains. The 100 new electric trucks underline our commitment to pushing the development forward,” says Niklas Anderson, EVP, Logistics Division at DFDS.

The new electric trucks will be Volvo FH Electric and Volvo FM Electric.

“I am very proud to continue our close partnership with DFDS. This order for an additional 100 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company. The big increase of DFDS’ electric truck fleet shows that zero-emissions transport is a viable solution here and now”, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

DFDS currently has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe and takes another step to reach the target to have at least 25% of its truck fleet electrified by 2030.

95 e-trucks are currently operational in Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium, and the Netherlands with the remaining 30 due to be delivered during 2024. Due to the growing electric truck fleet, DFDS had reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,516 tonnes (Well-to-Wheel) by the end of 2023.

DFDS placed an order for 100 electric trucks in October 2021 adding an additional 25 trucks two months later.