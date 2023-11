By LoadstarEditorial 14/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Houston, Texas, USA, November 14, 2023 – deugro opens a new 96,775-square-feet Operations and Logistics Terminal in Baytown, Texas, USA. Strategically located in the heart of Baytown, this facility contains 7.3 acres of paved and fenced hardstand, suitable for container and cargo storage across various industry verticals.

deugro’s new Operations and Logistics Terminal offers easy access to the Houston Ship Channel and ports, as well as to the major highways. The facility is equipped with 24/7 CCTV and alarm monitoring security systems; it is climate controlled and has advanced real-time automated inventory management, including line-item checking, tracking, and material receipt processes. State-of-the-art IT solutions provide complete control and visibility at the line-item level and documentation generation for commercial invoice and packing list generation.

This new Operations and Logistics Terminal offers a wide range of long-term and short-term storage solutions—from palletized storage to bulk storage—designed to accommodate various needs, including out-of-the box solutions for storing industrial and oil field services equipment. A facility team provides speedy order fulfillment and reduced turnaround times. Full packing services are available on site, including customized export crating, casing, container packing and unpacking, and cross-docking. The facility is powered by renewable energy sources.

A full range of material-handling equipment—from 3,000- to 55,000-pound forklifts—is in operation on site. The terminal is insulated and equipped with two high, all-weather container loading docks; an oversized door for cargo access; and 14 grade level overhead doors. The outdoor secured hardstand is equipped with various laydown areas, including six dock high truck wells.

“Adjacent to the Port of Houston, deugro is starting a new chapter of growth and prosperity— providing seamless logistics solutions, climate-controlled warehousing, and customized packing and crating in the operational environment of a true project freight forwarder,” said Jeff Smith, Global Head of Supply Chain Logistics, deugro USA Inc

Tobias Schultz, President – North America, deugro USA Inc.: “deugro USA’s new Operations and Logistics Terminal in Baytown marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering toptier logistics solutions. With tech-driven facilities and a strategic location, this expansion ensures we can provide out-of-the-box, bespoke solutions for handling and storing project assets, including industrial and oil field services equipment. Our state-of-the-art inventory management, coupled with a committed team prepared for rapid order fulfillment, is geared toward providing our clients with unparalleled advantages in the industry.”