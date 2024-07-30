By Alessandro Pasetti 30/07/2024

The price that DB Schenker (DBS) may fetch from a sale, when and if it happens, either to DSV or a private equity-led consortium – the only two parties now reportedly still in the race – is a key piece in the M&A puzzle leading to the divestment of the German 3PL owned by debt-laden Deutsche Bahn.

And…

There seems to be little wiggle room above the €15bn base-case rumoured price tag for DBS’s equity.

In a note out to investors yesterday*, UBS ...

