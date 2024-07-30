Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss
Forget the job losses if DSV takes over DB Schenker – Germany is facing that ...
The price that DB Schenker (DBS) may fetch from a sale, when and if it happens, either to DSV or a private equity-led consortium – the only two parties now reportedly still in the race – is a key piece in the M&A puzzle leading to the divestment of the German 3PL owned by debt-laden Deutsche Bahn.
And…
There seems to be little wiggle room above the €15bn base-case rumoured price tag for DBS’s equity.
In a note out to investors yesterday*, UBS ...
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides
'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank
