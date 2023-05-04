Dave Clark’s note to Flexport: We’re acquiring Shopify Logistics

Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon
Flexport’s new chief executive, Dave Clark, formerly of Amazon, is beginning to make his mark ...
MAY 4, 2023
Dave Clark, CEO of Flexport, writes:
I have some big news to share today. Flexport is acquiring the assets of Shopify Logistics, including Deliverr. This is an exciting time for Flexport. This acquisition is the last piece of the puzzle that enables us to drive technology fueled solutions across the entire product life cycle from the manufacturer’s floor, across the oceans and skies, through ports and fulfillment, and, now, right into the ...
Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m
Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'
DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs
Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé
Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong
Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO
Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown
UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges
Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched
Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022
After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches
Comment on this article