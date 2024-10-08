Dave Clark is back...

By LoadstarEditorial 08/10/2024

Dave Clark, previously Flexport CEO and consumer CEO at Amazon, is pleased to announce the launch of Auger, “the intuitive, automated, and transformative supply chain solution I’ve always envisioned”.

He wrote on LinkedIn today:

“Reinventing supply chain technology and processes is my passion and life’s work, and it’s time to get back to building. I am proud to introduce Auger, the intuitive, automated, and transformative supply chain solution I’ve always envisioned. Backed by $100M from Oak HC/FT and led by a team of world class experts, the future of supply chain management is here. Welcome to Auger.

“Auger is building a future where global supply chains operate with the simplicity of today’s most intuitive consumer technologies. Revolutionizing global supply chains with an AI-powered OS unifying data for seamless, real-time insights, and powerful automation.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how broken supply chains impact companies and millions of people: delays that prevent products from reaching shelves, miscommunications that force employees into overtime, higher consumer prices, and inefficiencies that contribute to a growing carbon footprint. These aren’t just business problems—they’re human problems. And we are going to fix them.

“Despite heavy investments, companies still rely on fragmented “franken-software”—disjointed systems patched together from incompatible technologies that lead to inefficient workarounds. Leading to a shocking amount of the world’s supply chain running on Excel.

“Auger’s core strength lies in its deep AI-powered automation, paired with a consumer-grade user experience. This combination allows operators to handle complex tasks through simple, familiar tools. Actionable data appears instantly, enabling swift decisions—no complex queries or training required.

“I’m thrilled that Auger is backed by the top-tier investment team at Oak HC/FT, alongside an incredible group of industry experts and innovators. Matt Streisfeld, General Partner at Oak, summed up Oak’s excitement about investing in Auger: “The timing is perfect for this innovative solution, which will redefine the future of global supply chains with a true operating system for planning, forecasting, and financing. Auger is poised to deliver the supply chain product the market has been waiting for.” Working with Matt and his team, I’ve been impressed by their long-term vision, deep expertise, and dedication to supporting founding teams.

“Our founding team in Bellevue, WA, is made up of relentless problem-solvers with a proven track record of delivering transformative supply chain solutions at scale. If this resonates with you, we’re looking for bold, gritty innovators ready to transform complexity into simplicity, tackle unprecedented challenges, and contribute to world-changing work. Join us in revolutionizing the global supply chain—more at https://auger.com/.

“This is just the beginning. In the coming months, we’ll unveil more about our product roadmap and key milestones. The future of supply chain management isn’t years away—it’s happening now, and Auger is leading the charge.”