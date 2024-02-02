COSCO SHIPPING Lines opens in branch office in Casablanca

By LoadstarEditorial 02/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Following the TSM-Service established in September last year, the new founded company will play a key role for the trade between North Africa and the rest of the world based on an optimized global network with green shipping and digital supply chain services

Casablanca, Morocco, 01.02.2024 – COSCO SHIPPING Lines has opened its new branch office in Morocco today. COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL is based in the heart of Casablanca and emphasises the rising importance of North Africa for European trade. As part of COSCO SHIPPING Europe’s “Big corridor and 3 networks” strategy to connect Europe to other continents with three networks (water and rail transportation, and a warehousing and distribution network), feeder and shortsea carrier Diamond Line, a subsidiary of Cosco Shipping Lines (Europe) GmbH, will play a key role in extending the North Africa business.

Already in September last year, Diamond Line’s MV DELPHIS GDANSK completed her maiden voyage to Casablanca on the new Turkey-Spain-Morocco (TSM) service, which connects major ports in Marmara with Spain and Casablanca and offers a fast connection to Valencia in only one day. So far, four container ships are sailing on the TSM route, three of them operated by modern and CO 2 -efficient 1,900 TEU vessels operated by Diamond Line.

“With the opening of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL in Casablanca, we are delighted to make a clear commitment to the importance of North Africa in trade with Europe and the world, as we continue to pursue our mission to serving the global trade and local societies together. Thanks to our competent local staff, our valued customers will benefit from an optimized network, featuring our innovative green shipping and digital supply chain services, to create more value. There is a huge potential for Morocco and our customers to grow together in the next couple of years, as North Africa, and Morocco in particular, will be a key focus for our global coverage by our liner services”, said WANG Mingfeng, President COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH.

The newly founded COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL, headed by Managing Director LU Yuxin, succeeds the previous Moroccan COSCO SHIPPING Lines agent COSMO Shipping & Logistics. The signing documents and cutting ribbon ceremony was also witnessed by H.E.M LI Changlin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Morocco.