CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

Container lines look set to be sailing in 'choppy water'
The prospect of new employment for smaller containerships with expiring charters is deteriorating at pace, ...
Worldwide container production hit a 10-year low, of 850,000 teu in H1 23, according to Wu Sanqiang, secretary at China International Marine Containers (CIMC), the world’s largest box manufacturer.
Mr Wu was speaking at a roadshow on Wednesday that coincided with the release of CIMC’s H1 results, which showed net profit plunging 69% year on year, to $136.6m.
CIMC saw its sales of dry containers fall 61% from H1 22, to 263,100 teu, as “demand corrected in line with the freight market”.
Reefer sales dropped by 25%, to 51,500 teu.
Revenue from CIMC’s core business of container manufacturing fell 40% from H1 22, to $1.89bn, with net profit plunging 75%, to $105.87m.
The company said container demand had “regressed in tandem with the freight market”, following the Covid-fuelled boom in the past three years.
Mr Wu pointed out that CIMC’s latest financial figures had fallen from a high base in those boom years. In 2021, worldwide container production exceeded 6m teu, while container output over the preceding decade averaged 3.2m teu.
And he sought to alleviate investor concerns by saying there were “signs of a recovery”, with CIMC seeing more orders in June than the monthly average through Q1.
He explained: “Following the peak production in 2021, an exceptional event seen once a century, the market needs time to digest the excess containers. Container demand has fallen relatively quickly this year.
“With the continuous introduction of various domestic policies, CIMC expects the container shipping market to stabilise and rebound in H2 23, and logistics demand should pick up in Q4 23. Industry estimates are that demand for new containers could recover to 4m teu in 2024.”
Meanwhile, in the notes to its H2 23 results, CIMC said that, in anticipation of greater demand for cold chain logistics, the company had formed a joint-venture with Guangxi Supply and Marketing to import tropical fruits into China.
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels
Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract
Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article