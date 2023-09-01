Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

CIMC Photo 256005425 © Timon Schneider Dreamstime.com
Photo: © Timon Schneider Dreamstime.com
By

Worldwide container production hit a 10-year low, of 850,000 teu in H1 23, according to Wu Sanqiang, secretary at China International Marine Containers (CIMC), the world’s largest box manufacturer.

Mr Wu was speaking at a roadshow on Wednesday that coincided with the release of CIMC’s H1 results, which showed net profit plunging 69% year on year, to $136.6m.

CIMC saw its sales of dry containers fall 61% from H1 22, to 263,100 teu, as “demand corrected in line with the freight market”.

Reefer sales dropped by 25%, to 51,500 teu.

Revenue from CIMC’s core business of container manufacturing fell 40% from H1 22, to $1.89bn, with net profit plunging 75%, to $105.87m.

The company said container demand had “regressed in tandem with the freight market”, following the Covid-fuelled boom in the past three years.

Mr Wu pointed out that CIMC’s latest financial figures had fallen from a high base in those boom years. In 2021, worldwide container production exceeded 6m teu, while container output over the preceding decade averaged 3.2m teu.

And he sought to alleviate investor concerns by saying there were “signs of a recovery”, with CIMC seeing more orders in June than the monthly average through Q1.

He explained: “Following the peak production in 2021, an exceptional event seen once a century, the market needs time to digest the excess containers. Container demand has fallen relatively quickly this year.

“With the continuous introduction of various domestic policies, CIMC expects the container shipping market to stabilise and rebound in H2 23, and logistics demand should pick up in Q4 23. Industry estimates are that demand for new containers could recover to 4m teu in 2024.”

Meanwhile, in the notes to its H2 23 results, CIMC said that, in anticipation of greater demand for cold chain logistics, the company had formed a joint-venture with Guangxi Supply and Marketing to import tropical fruits into China.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China International Marine Containers (CIMC) cold chain containers financial results reefers Calculating Capacity Ocean Network Express (ONE) The near-shoring shift

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race

    OceanX: BRICS-11 – trade & shipping in a multipolar world 

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low