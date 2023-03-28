China's Alibaba to break up empire into six as Jack Ma returns home

By Alex Lennane 28/03/2023

Alibaba is to split itself into six, purportedly to make itself more agile and responsive, with each Alibaba employee returning “to the mindset of an entrepreneur”. The original entrepreneur Jack Ma, meanwhile, returned to China the day before the announcement, after a long hiatus during which his relations with the Chinese state seemed strained. According to Reuters, the government “had recognised Ma’s return to the mainland could help boost business confidence among entrepreneurs”. Investors in general seemed pleased with the decision to split the company.