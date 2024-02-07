Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Challenge Group acquires new Boeing 747-400F aircraft

In a bold move signalling its unwavering commitment to industry growth and enhanced capabilities, Challenge Group, the end-to-end solution provider for complex verticals, announces the acquisition of an additional Boeing 747-400F aircraft.

This strategic decision demonstrates Challenge Group’s confidence in its vision for the future and its dedication to providing top-tier services to clients globally.

“The new 747-400F is a testament to Challenge Group’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve despite industry discussions about overcapacity,” said Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer of Challenge Group. “It is an ideal choice for transporting commodities such as heavy & oversize, horses, pharma, aircraft engines, dangerous goods, cars and other complex verticals and will enhance our capacity and flexibility, allowing us to tap into new markets as well.”

Boasting unique nose-loading capacity and a 120-tonne payload, the aircraft is set to elevate Challenge Group’s operational capabilities, ensuring timely and efficient cargo transport in the evolving air freight landscape.

In recent years, Challenge Group has diversified its fleet with the addition of a B767-300BDSF aircraft in August 2023, the continuation of the conversion program with two aircraft undergoing simultaneous conversion, and the full fleet of four B767 converted freighters expected to be fully operational by Q3/2024.

Challenge Group anticipates that the new aircraft will be deployed on strategic trade lanes to enhance the connectivity between Europe and the Far East.

