News / Cargojet looks to sell off capacity as results slide

Cargojet 757
Photo: Cargojet
Dwindling demand has reportedly forced Cargojet to not only cap its previous fleet growth plans, but seen it look to sell off excess capacity, listing four converted 757 freighters for sale.

CFO, Scott Calver, informed investors on Tuesday of the decision to flog the planes. Citing industry experts, Freightwaves claimed that not accounting for the cost of acquisition, the cost of converting each 757 would have been in the ballpark $5.2m.

It trails a summer announcement from the Canadian carrier in which it said that, having bought three 777s, it would not be converting them – the aircraft have since been sold.

The decision to shear itself of further capacity will probably not come as much of a surprise. On Tuesday, Cargojet released results indicating a more than 8% drop in nine-month earnings – down from $712.9m in 2022 to $655.6m this year.

That rate of decline reflected its three-month figures, which fell from $232.7m in 2022 to $214m over the quarter ending September.

