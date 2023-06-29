Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike

Port of Vancouver Photo 86055414 © Sstoll850 Dreamstime.com
Port of Vancouver. © Sstoll850 Dreamstime.com.
By

Following a ‘tentative agreement’ averting an ILWU strike across the US West Coast, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada is opting to go ahead with its own 72-hour strike at the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

Port workers have been attempting to negotiate a new contract with employer British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) since the last document expired in March, but thus far no agreement has been reached.

Among the goals of the strike are the end of third party contracting by BCMEA, as well as an agreement ruling out further automation of the ports.

“Longshore workers kept this Province and the Country running during the Pandemic and when Canadians were told to shelter in place, our people went to work,” said Rob Ashton, ILWU Canada President. “We worked in difficult and hazardous conditions to ensure that the communities where we live, and all Canadians had the necessary supplies and personal protective equipment…

“This was an unprecedented time in the history of the world and longshore workers stepped up and proved that we are here to support the people of Canada. It is unfortunate that our employers hold us in such contempt.”

The Port of Vancouver handles cargo bound for the US. Earlier this month, the White House brokered a ‘tentative agreement’ between California’s Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) and ILWU, with President Joe Biden dispatching labour secretary Julie Su as mediator.

Ms Su’s deadline had been the 24 June, coinciding with the date after which Canadian ILWU members could legally organise a strike. The TA’s terms have yet to be revealed either to the ILWU’s own membership or the public, but apparently encompasses a 32% pay increase over the next five years, and a one-off $70m Covid-associated “hero bonus” to be shared among members.

Ms Su’s TA avoided a scenario in which dockworkers from both unions went on strike at both LA and Vancouver and Prince Rupert, effectively locking up the entire west coast of North America.

Last week, Republican senators advanced a bill which, if adopted, would redefine any industrial action at ports as “unfair labour practices,” and levy fines of $2bn a day on workers in the event they withdrew their labour.

