Blue Yonder Acquires Flexis, a Leader in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Planning Technology

By acquiring the German tech provider, Blue Yonder will expand and sharpen its offerings for automotive and industrial customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of flexis AG, a flexible, innovative software technology provider specializing in production optimization and transportation planning and execution. With a robust customer base in the automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors, flexis strengthens Blue Yonder’s capabilities to help companies with highly configurable products and expansive suppliers to plan and optimize their complex production facilities and network structures.

“With dynamic planning and flexible order slotting and sequencing, flexis’ capabilities allow businesses to offer exemplary service to their customers, making the solution to modern manufacturing challenges as elegant as they come,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “flexis’ proven solutions are trusted by some of the world’s leading automotive and industrial OEM brands. Their expertise perfectly meets the ever-changing demands of today’s automotive industry which is marked by a boom in electric vehicle production, digital purchasing models, and enhanced configure-to-order customization options. Their vision and offerings will be a remarkable addition to the Blue Yonder portfolio, unlocking new opportunities and adding value through the full cycle of planning and execution, including advanced planning and scheduling – with modules for order slotting, order sequencing and detailed scheduling – sales and operations planning, transportation planning, and scheduling. These capabilities allow customers to dynamically manage numerous constraints at both a strategic and tactical end-to-end level within their unique process.”

