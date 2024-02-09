Online logistics platforms and truckers forming alliances in a 'tech arms race'
Logistics providers and truckers are pushing each other in a ‘technological arms race’ to offer ...
PRESS RELEASE
Blue Yonder Acquires Flexis, a Leader in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Planning Technology
By acquiring the German tech provider, Blue Yonder will expand and sharpen its offerings for automotive and industrial customers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of flexis AG, a flexible, innovative software technology provider specializing in production optimization and transportation planning and execution. With a robust customer base in the automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors, flexis strengthens Blue Yonder’s capabilities to help companies with highly configurable products and expansive suppliers to plan and optimize their complex production facilities and network structures.
“With dynamic planning and flexible order slotting and sequencing, flexis’ capabilities allow businesses to offer exemplary service to their customers, making the solution to modern manufacturing challenges as elegant as they come,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “flexis’ proven solutions are trusted by some of the world’s leading automotive and industrial OEM brands. Their expertise perfectly meets the ever-changing demands of today’s automotive industry which is marked by a boom in electric vehicle production, digital purchasing models, and enhanced configure-to-order customization options. Their vision and offerings will be a remarkable addition to the Blue Yonder portfolio, unlocking new opportunities and adding value through the full cycle of planning and execution, including advanced planning and scheduling – with modules for order slotting, order sequencing and detailed scheduling – sales and operations planning, transportation planning, and scheduling. These capabilities allow customers to dynamically manage numerous constraints at both a strategic and tactical end-to-end level within their unique process.”
To read the full release, please click here.
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service
There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article