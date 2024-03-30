Blue Yonder acquirew One Network Enterprises for $839m

By LoadstarEditorial 30/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Blue Yonder Announces Binding Agreement To Acquire One Network Enterprises for Approximately $839 Million To Create Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Ecosystem

The deal will mark approximately $1 billion of investments in acquisitions since Q4 2023 and positions Blue Yonder to provide a unified end-to-end supply chain platform and collaboration ecosystem

DALLAS and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – March 29, 2024 – Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformations, continues its forward momentum to revolutionize the supply chain and has today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire One Network Enterprises (One Network) for approximately $839 million, subject to adjustments. One Network, provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is known for its autonomous and resilience services and is a leading global provider of intelligent control towers. Upon completion, Blue Yonder will be well positioned to serve customers’ needs across planning, execution, commerce, and networks.

“Supply chains have become more complex, and as more and more companies reduce risk by diversifying sourcing of products globally, there is an increased demand for the sharing of information and resources across the whole value chain. This, along with increased disruptions and geopolitical risks, have put the pressure on organizations to build more resilient and robust supply chains,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “Combined with One Network’s capabilities, Blue Yonder will establish itself as a leading supply chain solutions company that can offer a unified, end-to-end supply chain ecosystem that is resilient enough to withstand today’s challenges, and synthesized with innovative, future-focused technologies.”

The full release is here.