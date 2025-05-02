Blue Yonder acquires Pledge, expanding end-to-end proposition

FedEx to launch 'FedEx Easy Returns' at 3,000 locations, supported by Blue Yonder
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds
