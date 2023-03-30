BBG: Alibaba’s $20bn logistics arm gears up for Hong Kong IPO

By LoadstarEditorial 30/03/2023

BLOOMBERG reports:

Cainiao Network Technology Co., the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has started preparations with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, paving way to be the first of the Chinese tech firm’s six business units to go public.

Banks including China International Capital Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are working with the company to prepare for the first-time share sale, the people said. The firm is targeting a listing as soon as the end of this year, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN