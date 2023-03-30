BBG: Alibaba’s $20bn logistics arm gears up for Hong Kong IPO

BBG: BlackRock not working on rival bid for Credit Suisse
BLOOMBERG reports: BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
Cainiao Network Technology Co., the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has started preparations with banks for its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, paving way to be the first of the Chinese tech firm’s six business units to go public.
Banks including China International Capital Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are working with the company to prepare for the first-time share sale, the people said. The firm is targeting a listing as soon as the end of this year, ...
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers
Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules
