By Alessandro Pasetti 14/03/2024

Red Sea fearmongering – turned eventually into the “Red Sea charade” – has been the favourite hobby for many media folks and in trade and finance likewise since mid-December.

Perhaps biased in the opposite direction, it all started at Premium with ’overreaction, excuses and manipulation’ to end up with ’carrier vs shipper – the last one standing?’ in which we concluded:

“It’s good to be a shipper, isn’t it?”

With clients in charge, yesterday’s numbers from ZIM and even more so today’s Q4/annual ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN