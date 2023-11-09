Aramex achieves robust operating margins with diversified portfolio

By LoadstarEditorial 09/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Through persistent global challenges, inflationary environment and currency fluctuations, Aramex delivered a robust Revenue of AED 1.35 billion in Q3 2023, a decline of 5% Year-on-Year (YoY) and a resilient Gross Profit of AED 335 million, a growth of 4% YoY. Excluding the foreign exchange translation impact, Revenue decline was 2% and Gross Profit growth was 8%.

Aramex’s strategically balanced geographical presence continues to be an advantage; the GCC remains the highest contributor to Group revenues with a share of 40% of total revenues, with the region also reporting 21% growth YoY in its Gross Profit in Q3 2023.

The Company reported robust margin performance with Gross Profit margin increasing to 25% and a stable EBITDA margin of 10%.

EBITDA reached AED 134 million, a decline of 5% YoY in line with Revenue softness indicating the continued focus on quality business, disciplined cost management and investment in operational efficiencies.

The Company’s prioritization of cost management is also evidenced by the notable 9% decline in the Group’s organic (excl MyUS) General, and Administrative Expenses (G&A) in Q3 2023. Notably, selling expenses for the organic business increased during the quarter, in line with the Company’s strategy to increase sales competencies in key verticals across key markets.

· Reported Net Income declined to AED 9.6 million for the Q3 2023 reporting period, largely led by the steep increase in interest rates since the MyUS acquisition. Net income normalized for the FX impact and the increase in finance expense loans following the acquisition of MyUS transaction stood at AED 30.4 million in Q3 2023, a decline of 23% YoY.

Aramex’s International Express segment achieved steady growth, posting a 4% YoY increase in revenue, despite the softness in volumes. The Domestic Express business was resilient both on a YoY and sequential basis. Despite industry headwinds, our focus on Freight-Forwarding delivered strong margins and for our logistics business, we continue to reposition it with increase in quality revenue from strategic sectors.

Dubai, UAE – 8 November 2023: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a global leader in comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today released its financial results for the third quarter of the year ending September 30, 2023.

In Thousands of UAE Dirhams Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) % Change (YoY; excl FX) Revenues 1,349,678 1,426,250 (5%) (2%) Gross Profit 334,657 320,827 4% 8% Gross Profit Margin 25% 22% EBIT 44,709 50,907 (12%) EBIT Margin 3% 4% EBITDA 133,866 141,357 (5%) EBITDA Margin 10% 10% Net Profit 9,642 39,643 (76%) Net Profit Margin 1% 3% Normalized Net Profit* 30,420 39,643 (23%)

In the third quarter of 2023, Aramex sustained its performance with Group revenues amounting to AED 1.35 billion. This represents a moderate 5% YoY decline, attributed to currency fluctuations, macroeconomic challenges, and subdued global retail activity in certain markets. Notably, when excluding the impact of foreign exchange (FX) translation, the decline in revenue was 2%.

The quarter bore testament to the Company’s enduring resilience, as evidenced by a noteworthy 4% YoY increase in Gross Profit and a resilient EBITDA of AED 134 million for the third quarter of 2023. This progress was underpinned by the company’s proactive measures to boost operational efficiencies and optimize General and Administrative expenses (G&A) for the organic business (excluding MyUS). Our prudent cost management resulted in strong margins in Q3, with a Gross Profit Margin of 25% and an EBITDA margin of 10%.

Despite the increase in selling expenses, which aligned with our focus on sales specialism and enhancing competencies, Aramex remained steadfast in its commitment to cost-efficiency. Notably, the third quarter of 2023 showcased the Company’s ability in this regard, as evidenced by a noteworthy 9% YoY reduction in organic (excluding MyUS) G&A expenses. This achievement signifies Aramex’s agility and effectiveness in managing costs, effectively bringing organic G&A back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Company reported a Net Profit of AED 9.6 million in Q3 2023, a notable decline from AED 39.6 million recorded in Q3 2022. More than half of the decline in net income can be attributed to the interest expenses related to the acquisition of MyUS due to the steep increase in interest rates since the transaction. Therefore, normalized net income – excluding the FX impact and the increase in finance loan expenses – was AED 30.4 million in Q3 2023, a decline of 23% YoY.

Aramex’s strategically diversified geographical presence remains a key advantage, with the GCC region consistently leading the way by contributing a remarkable 40% of the Group’s total revenues.

‘’As we continue to execute Q4, historically a stronger quarter marked by increased retail activity during festivals, our primary focus will be to deliver outstanding services to our customers. We will continue enhancing trade lanes, enriching the customer experience and fortifying our operational capabilities across all business lines. Our goal is to expand our quality business lines, focusing on B2B, direct brands, SMEs, and premium offerings such as same and next-day deliveries.”

In Thousands of UAE Dirhams Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Revenues 511,951 493,927 4% Gross Profit 182,510 151,839 20% Gross Profit Margin 36% 31%

In millions of shipments Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Total Number of Shipments 4.9 5.1 (5%)

International Express Q3 Revenue grew by 4% YoY, reaching AED 512 million, despite the softening of shipment volumes due to the slowdown in retail activity. Premium products (same day and next day –intra GCC) and dangerous goods continue to perform well.

Reported Gross Profit for Q3 2023 reached AED 183 million, marking a 20% YoY increase and a solid Gross Profit Margin of 36%. It is worth noting that the Express product costs had a positive impact during Q3 2023 which we do not expect to recur in future quarters.

Several factors, including improvements in linehaul costs and other cost optimization measures, as well as the consolidation with MyUS, continue to support the performance of the international express product. Notably, the organic business (excl MyUS) also reported significant improvement – cost per shipment was well managed, resulting in a 12% YoY increase in Gross Profit per shipment.

Domestic Express

In Thousands of UAE Dirhams Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Revenues 352,597 369,820 (5%) Gross Profit 72,164 88,902 (19%) Gross Profit Margin 20% 24%

Domestic Express Shipment Volumes

In millions of shipments Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Total Number of Shipments 24.5 24.4 0%

Domestic Express reported stable Revenue of AED 353 million in Q3 2023, representing a modest decline of 5% YoY, due to marked currency fluctuations. Excluding the FX impact, revenue grew 4%. Volumes were stable for the domestic express product. It is important to note, excluding Oceania, where a turnaround plan is currently in progress, the domestic volume growth was 2% in Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by volume growth in GCC and MENAT.

The lower Gross Profit margin is primarily attributed to the softness in Oceania, as well as a different allocation of resources within the Group. Aramex’s automation and operational efficiency efforts have pushed up courier productivity by 6%; Aramex’s Pick-Up and Drop-Off (PUDO) network increased by 65% this quarter compared to the same period last year.

Freight-Forwarding

In Thousands of UAE Dirhams Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Revenues 367,911 439,530 (16%) Gross Profit 58,314 60,782 (4%) Gross Profit Margin 16% 14%

Freight-Forwarding Shipment Volumes

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Air Freight (KGs) 10,901,706 11,773,193 (7%) Sea Freight (FCL TEU) 8,051 7,766 4% Sea Freight (LCL CBM) 5,439 4,759 14% Land Freight (FTL) 7,718 7,355 5% Land Freight (LTL KGs) 53,409,441 38,523,420 39%

Aramex’s Freight-Forwarding business continues to deliver quality business, with solid growth in volumes and good profitability. Although a 4% YoY softening in Gross Profit was observed in Q3 2023, this was predominantly influenced by the reduction in global shipping rates during that period which impacted revenues.

The business has shown resilience through the economic cycles, as evidenced by the notable improvement in the Gross Profit margin, which increased to 16%.

Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions

In Thousands of UAE Dirhams Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change (YoY) Revenues 104,813 110,475 (5%) Gross Profit 11,651 8,707 34% Gross Profit Margin 11% 8%

Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions Revenue witnessed a 5% decline YoY to AED 105 million in Q3 2023, primarily due to FX translations. However, when FX is factored out, Revenue grew 1% in Q3 2023.

The rebalancing of the logistics business continues, with increase in sales from strategic sectors such as retail and energy. Sequentially, Q3 2023 saw a decline in sales and margins compared to Q2 2023 due to loss of business, following the acquisition of our customer by a company already having Logistics infrastructure. New business wins secured in Q3 2023 will be reflected in the financials in 2024.

– Ends