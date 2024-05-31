Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Analysis: Peak rates

EAVESDROPPING
ID 51994422 © Everett Collection Inc. | Dreamstime.com
By

There is a highly qualitative lesson from my financial guru that applies to spot rates in sea freight – it’s where finance and trade matters perfectly converge in my world.

Background

On 16 May, the frenzy in ocean shipping’s prices hard to explain, trying to keep a cool head and wondering how long the ocean freight market’s rally would last*, I wrote:

“New weekly data out in just a couple of hours, our base case: another +20%-ish this week; then another +20%-ish to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Rates: the eternal tango air cargo data air cargo market Hong Kong Hong Kong Air Cargo India South Africa

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise

    Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed

    New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer

    All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'

    Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs

    Atlas Air says split from Amazon 'all part of the plan'