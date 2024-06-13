MSC's HHLA deal hits a roadblock as opposition in Hamburg grows
MSC’s planned acquisition of a 49% stake in Hamburg terminal and intermodal operator HHLA hit ...
On 1 February 2024, Jens Lund, the newly appointed DSV CEO – previously group COO, and group CFO – didn’t waste a second…
… in informing the market that the Danish forwarder was certainly ready to do deals, “also big ones”, according to a Reuters flash headline that hit the wires ahead of mixed Q4/annual numbers.
How brave that was is embedded in the short-lived stock action.
A little bump to close at Dkr1,255.5 on that day, DSV never returned to that splendour. ...
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike
Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails
Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges
Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike
Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel
Logistics players brace for US supply chain stress test as imports hit a high
Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar
Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport
ILA suspends contract talks over alleged automation at Mobile
