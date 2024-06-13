By Alessandro Pasetti 13/06/2024

On 1 February 2024, Jens Lund, the newly appointed DSV CEO – previously group COO, and group CFO – didn’t waste a second…

… in informing the market that the Danish forwarder was certainly ready to do deals, “also big ones”, according to a Reuters flash headline that hit the wires ahead of mixed Q4/annual numbers.

How brave that was is embedded in the short-lived stock action.

A little bump to close at Dkr1,255.5 on that day, DSV never returned to that splendour. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN