Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
As anticipated, ecommerce platforms have begun cancelling flights and cutting back on capacity, while Chinese ...
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) isn’t the only outfit struggling as it faces the end of the de minimis exemption of parcels from China.
As abruptly as it had been introduced, the withdrawal of de minimis status from e-commerce imports from China into the US was suspended three days later, buried in a rapidly rising mountain of parcels.
CBP simply wasn’t able to handle the volume of parcels that piled up at an alarming pace. ...
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
DERVIEUX StéphaneFebruary 17, 2025 at 2:38 pm
And we are talking about only DE MINIMIS on Chinese products … if this is the end of the rule for EU or others countries, difficult to not imagine the chaos …