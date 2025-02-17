Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs

Parcels Piling Up
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) isn’t the only outfit struggling as it faces the end of the de minimis exemption of parcels from China.

As abruptly as it had been introduced, the withdrawal of de minimis status from e-commerce imports from China into the US was suspended three days later, buried in a rapidly rising mountain of parcels.

CBP simply wasn’t able to handle the volume of parcels that piled up at an alarming pace. ...

  • DERVIEUX Stéphane

    February 17, 2025 at 2:38 pm

    And we are talking about only DE MINIMIS on Chinese products … if this is the end of the rule for EU or others countries, difficult to not imagine the chaos …

Topics

de minimis New York JFK Transportation Insight (TI) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) US Postal Service (USPS)

