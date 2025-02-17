By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 17/02/2025

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) isn’t the only outfit struggling as it faces the end of the de minimis exemption of parcels from China.

As abruptly as it had been introduced, the withdrawal of de minimis status from e-commerce imports from China into the US was suspended three days later, buried in a rapidly rising mountain of parcels.

CBP simply wasn’t able to handle the volume of parcels that piled up at an alarming pace. ...

