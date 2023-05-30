Air Partner and Worldwide GSA join to expand cargo offering in APAC

By LoadstarEditorial 30/05/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Global aviation services group, Air Partner, has joined forces with Worldwide GSA, a sister company of the Air Logistics Group, to enhance and expand its cargo offering in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The partnership will allow Air Partner to extend its cargo footprint in key APAC countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Thailand. By collaborating with Worldwide GSA, Air Partner aims to leverage the regional expertise and established network of the Air Logistics Group, enabling seamless coordination and operational support for cargo charters throughout the APAC region.

Worldwide GSA will act as Air Partner’s first representatives in the region, facilitating increased access to Air Partner’s comprehensive range of solutions. As the charter-desk for the Worldwide GSA group in APAC, Air Partner will leverage its expertise and industry-leading capabilities to deliver efficient and tailored cargo charter services to customers across various industries.

Renowned as the ‘factory of the world’, the APAC region has consistently showcased remarkable resilience within the air cargo industry, even in the face of economic uncertainties. The recent reopening of China’s economy has further bolstered the region’s economic outlook and witnessed a surge in cargo traffic. In light of this dynamic period, Air Partner is enthusiastic about expanding its client base across a comprehensive range of solutions.

The partnership aligns with Air Partner’s strategy to continue to grow its presence in the region, having recently expanded its office in Dubai as part of its plans to double its workforce in the Middle East.

Commenting on the partnership, Pierre Van Der Stichele, Vice President of Air Partner’s Global Cargo division at Air Partner, said: “Our collaboration with Worldwide GSA will enable us to strengthen our presence in key markets and provide our customers with enhanced access to our solutions. With the support of Worldwide GSA, we are confident in delivering seamless logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for air cargo services in the region.”

Maggie Goh, CEO of Worldwide GSA group, said: “At Worldwide GSA, we are committed to delivering exceptional air cargo solutions to our customers. Our partnership with Air Partner aligns perfectly with our mission, enabling us to enhance our offerings and expand our reach in key APAC markets. Together, we will deliver a new standard of excellence and innovation in cargo charter services.”

Air Partner’s cargo services offer a wide range of solutions for time-critical shipments, oversized cargo, project cargo and humanitarian aid. With a global network of partners and extensive experience in handling complex logistics, Air Partner ensures the safe and efficient transportation of goods to destinations worldwide.