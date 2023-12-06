China vs US – globalisation vs protectionism
It seems China is either not alone in its concerns over a move towards global ...
Yang Ming has joined its liner peers in diverting ships from the congested Panama Canal to the Cape of Good Hope route as transit restrictions increase.
The Taiwanese mainline operator said on Monday the diversions would up the voyage time for its Asia-US east coast service to 91 days from the usual 84.
And on reports that THE Alliance, of which Yang Ming is part, will impose a surcharge to manage the rising costs of the longer sailing, management confirmed today any surcharge would be independently decided by each alliance member – antitrust regulations mean alliance members cannot discuss rates and surcharges among themselves.
From January, only five neopanamax boxships will be able to transit the Panama Canal each day, down from eight currently.
However, Yang Ming president Patrick Tu said “the tonnage overhang remains severe” and even with rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope, demand-supply equilibrium was not expected until 2025.
He added: “We believe newbuilding deliveries will see new highs in the next two years, before bottoming-out in 2025.”
The container shipping market also remains plagued by high retail inventory in the west, geopolitical tension and inflation that has affected consumer spending, he said.
“Market uncertainties will persist in H1 24 and our outlook requires a conservative approach,” said Yang Ming’s chief administration officer, Caroline Chiu.
Asked if the recent outbreak of respiratory ailments in China could lead to another round of logistics bottlenecks, Mr Tu said: “Our shipments to and from China remain smooth and we haven’t seen any impact yet.”
He added that Yang Ming, the ninth-largest liner operator, did not plan to scrap any of its ships, although old vessels would be replaced, possibly by purchasing vessels already on long-term charter.
The market remains in favour of shippers and contract negotiations for 2024 were taking longer than expected, said Mr Tu.
“Discussions for Asia-Europe contracts haven’t been completed and only 30% to 40% of transpacific contracts have been concluded.”
It seems China is either not alone in its concerns over a move towards global ...
Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, (pictured), more commonly known as Lula, took to ...
“We are definitely in a peak season now,” said DHL Global Forwarding SVP airfreight, Steffen ...
Swire Projects, the heavylift subsidiary of Swire Shipping, has launched a dedicated transpacific semi-liner service ...
CORRECTION: 30.11.23 We initially wrote $297 per teu: but it is per container. MSC has slapped ...
With the entry of the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) into law just over a ...
Surging demand on the Far East-South America east coast tradelane has increased the average speed ...
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
OOCL and HMM the final top carriers to unveil EU ETS surcharge estimates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article