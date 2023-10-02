Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
AI to the rescue?
Never say never?
Righto.
What follows concerns a freight forwarder eager to disrupt supply chain with its tech slant but Flexport, ultimately, also recognises the value of talent at executive level.
Very much so.
Even more so now “within its own organisation and shrinking workforce,” one source told Premium recently.
Yes, that holds true despite the mess of firing people on X/Twitter only a few days before they were due to start last month.
But focus on talent “ranks high” at the moment, and budget is ...
