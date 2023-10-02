By Alessandro Pasetti 02/10/2023

Never say never?

Righto.

What follows concerns a freight forwarder eager to disrupt supply chain with its tech slant but Flexport, ultimately, also recognises the value of talent at executive level.

Very much so.

Even more so now “within its own organisation and shrinking workforce,” one source told Premium recently.

Yes, that holds true despite the mess of firing people on X/Twitter only a few days before they were due to start last month.

But focus on talent “ranks high” at the moment, and budget is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN