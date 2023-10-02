Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / With Clark gone, will Urban return to Flexport or won't he?

AS
ID 29027131 © Cornelius20 | Dreamstime.com
By

Never say never?

Righto.

What follows concerns a freight forwarder eager to disrupt supply chain with its tech slant but Flexport, ultimately, also recognises the value of talent at executive level.

Very much so.

Even more so now “within its own organisation and shrinking workforce,” one source told Premium recently.

Yes, that holds true despite the mess of firing people on X/Twitter only a few days before they were due to start last month.

But focus on talent “ranks high” at the moment, and budget is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport Logistics on a steroid comedown Ceva Logistics CMA CGM Exclusive Rodolphe Saadé Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

    Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring

    'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

    News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

    150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows

    Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

    Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

    Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

    Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees

    What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    Auto strike goes up a notch but US supply chains yet to feel major impact

    Air Canada Cargo drops order for 777Fs as turbulence hits the market