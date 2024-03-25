WaterAid and DP World set to provide clean water in Bauchi State

By LoadstarEditorial 25/03/2024

WaterAid Nigeria with funding support from global supply chains logistics provider DP World is launching a project targeted at improving public health outcomes in Bauchi State through sustainable climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The project will reach over 15,000 people and will benefit women and girls in particular, as they bear the brunt of walking miles in search of these life-saving services.

Interventions will include the construction of three solar-powered boreholes and one sanitation facility in public places within selected communities, training of artisans on the maintenance of water facilities and capacity building of WASH committees in the communities to support the operation, maintenance and management of the boreholes.

In addition, WaterAid will embark on hygiene behaviour change interventions to encourage the adoption of practices such as regular handwashing and the use of toilets, to complement the water service delivery. These interventions will be delivered using a gender-responsive and system-strengthening approach, ensuring that the local community and government can run the project sustainably.

With a projected population of about 6,537,314 according to the National Bureau of Statistics (2017), Bauchi State is the fifth largest state in terms of land mass, and the seventh most populous state in Nigeria. However, according to the Water Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) survey for 2021, only a combined 18% of the population in the state has access to basic water and hygiene services, while 21% still practise open defecation. Also, at household levels, 74% of the water consumed in the state is contaminated with e-coli from the source.

Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, said:

“Bauchi is a focal state for WaterAid over the next five years, and we hope to keep working with the government and our partners to ensure more people within the state have access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. We believe that these essential services are capable of transforming the lives and wellbeing of individuals, especially women and girls, who bear a huge burden of searching for water, missing out on more productive activities such as education and business.

“In the face of climate change, access to water is becoming increasingly difficult and this has huge implications for health, nutrition, gender equity and economic productivity. There is a need to ensure people in water-scarce communities can sustainably access clean water at all times for both their domestic and commercial needs. Through the funding from DP World, we would reach 20,000 more people with access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene and empower women, girls and youths residing in the project areas with leadership and WASH decision making and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

WaterAid has worked with the government and people of Bauchi for almost 20 years, supporting rural communities to break free from poverty and realise their potential through the provision of clean water, decent toilets and improved hygiene. Despite considerable progress recorded, the current gap in access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, especially in rural communities, still puts the population at continued risk of public health emergencies and limits the ability of individuals to live healthy, productive and dignifying lives.

DP World is a world leader in global supply chain solutions. In Nigeria, DP World services encompass road freight operations, logistics warehousing, as well as Market Access Healthcare and Market Access Consumer operations in over 23 locations and has made a commitment to invest £900,000 in Nigeria.