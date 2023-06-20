By Martina Li in Taiwan 20/06/2023

Wan Hai has launched a second round of ship demolitions and plans to dispose of six feeder vessels.

Tenders will be called next month, more than half a year after the carrier sold ten other elderly feeder vessels to a Middle East cash buyer, who then booked them to be recycled in India in February.

A Wan Hai spokesperson told The Loadstar the next six disposals, each around 1,700 teu, comprise the 2000-built Wan Hai 231, two 2001-built units, Wan Hai 262 and 263, and three built in 2002, Wan Hai 265, 266 and 267.

The spokesperson added: “This is part of our fleet renewal plan for our aging vessels, as we will have a few new ships delivered this year. They could be either second-hand or demolition sales, depending on the final offer.”

Since March, Wan Hai has also sold the 1998-built Wan Hai 281 and 282 and the 2001-built Wan Hai 261 to undisclosed buyers for around $7m each, and expects to take delivery of 24 newbuildings this year, including a couple of 13,000 teu vessels.

As container freight rates continue to tumble to pre-Covid levels, major lines have demolished over a dozen ships, although at a slower-than-expected pace, as they continue fighting for market share.

MSC, the largest liner operator, has recycled five ships this year – the 1986-built 1,879 teu MSC Floriana, 1989-built 3,922 teu MSC Veronique, 1990-built 4,814 teu MSC Pilar, 1985-built 1,961 teu MSC Lucia and 1995-built 3,534 teu MSC Kerry.

Second-largest Maersk has recycled only two ships, the 1999-built feeder vessels Maersk Aberdeen and Maersk Atlantic.

Evergreen, Wan Hai’s larger compatriot carrier, has sold two ships this year, the 1998-built 1,296 teu Uni Ardent and 4,211 teu Ever Diadem, while Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd has sold three ships for recycling and plans more this year.

Last week, Bangladesh, a major ship-recycling nation, agreed to ratify the Hong Kong Convention, which calls for sustainable and environment-friendly ship demolition methods.

This month, Shanghai Jin Jiang Shipping and Indonesian domestic box carrier PT Meratus Line each sold a feeder ship for recycling in Bangladesh – the 1989-built 816 teu Blue Ocean and 1995-built 1,104 teu Meratus Makassar, respectively.