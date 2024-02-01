Vishal Sharma becomes CEO Asia Pacific for DB Schenker

By Alex Lennane 01/02/2024

DB Schenker has appointed Vishal Sharma (pictured) as its CEO for Asia Pacific.

Mr Sharma joined Schenker in 2018 to lead the Indian subcontinent cluster and became CEO of its Greater China cluster in 2021.

Prior to joining Schenker, Mr Sharma was CEO of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka region for Damco and has also been CEO of Gateway Rail freight in India and a director of ColdStar Logistics.

Mr Sharma replaces Niklas Wilmking, who becomes board member for contract logistics and supply chain management.

Jochen Thewes, global CEO of DB Schenker, said: “Vishal’s experience, positions him well to lead our team in the Asia Pacific region. In his previous executive roles at DB Schenker, he has proved his forwarding expertise and customer dedication. I am confident that his leadership will contribute to the continued success of DB Schenker.”