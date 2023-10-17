Trucker dies as train derailment collapses Colorado bridge

White House offers $1.4bn to upgrade rail infrastructure
A $1.4bn infrastructure funding grant from the Biden government is set to strengthen rail supply ...
Another day, another train derailment in the US. This time, a BNSF train with 124 cars of coal derailed, causing a bridge to partially collapse, killing a truck driver. A nine-mile stretch of the I-25, the main north-south road corridor in the state, has been closed, reports AP.
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
