Trine Nielsen named VP, global head of ocean freight at Flexport

By LoadstarEditorial 09/08/2024

PRESS RELEASE

August 8, 2024

San Francisco – August 8, 2024 – Flexport is thrilled to announce the appointment of Trine Nielsen as Vice President, Global Head of Ocean Freight. Trine Nielsen, who joined Flexport as Head of Ocean for EMEA nearly 1.5 years ago, will now bring her extensive expertise and innovative vision to the global stage.

Trine Nielsen’s career is a testament to her leadership and remarkable experience in the logistics and supply chain industries. Starting at Maersk, she made a mark by navigating the complexities of global logistics and driving digital transformation. At Twill, a Maersk company, she excelled as Global Head of Commercial and later as Global Head of Twill, leading substantial growth through her strategic direction and customer-focused approach.

Trine Nielsen’s unique blend of industry experience is rare, combining a deep understanding of technology and freight forwarding experience, making her the ideal person to champion Flexport’s vision of becoming the world’s most customer-centric and technology-driven freight forwarder…

The full release can be found here.