TIACA: Application is open for Air Cargo Sustainability Awards

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) announced that the sixth edition of the Air Cargo Sustainability Awards is now open for applications. The competition aims to recognize outstanding businesses and industry initiatives leading the way to a more sustainable air cargo industry. CHAMP Cargosystems, a leading industry IT solution provider, has generously committed to continue sponsoring these awards.

TIACA is once again calling for applications demonstrating solutions and practices making positive change in any of the areas that align with the eight key objectives for a more sustainable air cargo industry found in TIACA’s Sustainability Roadmap.

Environment

· Decarbonization

· Elimination of waste

· Protection of biodiversity

Society

· Supporting local economies and communities

· Improvement of lives and well being

Culture & Leadership

· Improvement of efficiencies and profitability

· Attraction, retention and development of employees

· Building and nurturing partnerships

Two categories of leadership in sustainability will be awarded, the Corporate Prize and the Start-Up and Small Business Prize. Previous winners have been LATAM Cargo, United Cargo, Edmonton International Airport, Regent Craft, CargoAi and xFret to name a few.

The Corporate Prize will recognize an established corporation, an international organization or a scholar with a long-standing presence in the cargo community.

The Start-Up and Small Business Prize will recognize and encourage young growing as well as small businesses building their presence in the air cargo industry:

Winner: USD 10’000

Two runners-up: USD 2’500 each

While the Corporate Prize is focused on recognition and support; we want to specifically recognize and support The Start-Up and Small Business finalists that may need the financial support to get things up and running with a cash prize.

“The industry has made it very difficult for our jury over the last few years with a wide range of sustainable solutions from drone delivery, use of sustainable aviation fuel, company wide sustainability focus, and eco-friendly packaging, just to name a few. We are excited to see all entries that will be submitted this year as we are an industry known for ingenuity and innovation. Once again, we must thank our Sustainability Awards Sponsor, CHAMP Cargosystems for their continued support for the awards.” Steven Polmans, Chairman, TIACA

All shortlisted candidates will also be recognized with access to exclusive TIACA events and speaking opportunities, publicity in TIACA’s communication and networking opportunities. Submissions received throughout the awards period have the option of being featured in the newly released newsletter “Mission Innovation” focused on spotlighting innovative and sustainable air cargo solutions.

“We are very proud to once again be sponsoring TIACA’s Air Cargo Sustainability Awards, which is an incredibly important industry initiative. Through our sponsorship and support, we hope to empower air cargo professionals to innovate with sustainability in mind, and we encourage all interested parties to submit an application.” said CHAMP CEO, Chris McDermott.

A panel of independent industry and sustainability experts will select the winner of the Corporate Category and 3 finalists in the Start-Up/Small Business Category. The award finalists will be invited to present their solutions at the Air Cargo Forum, November 11-14, 2024.

Applications will be accepted from April 2, 2024 through September 15, 2024.

“We are proud to continue showcasing the industry’s sustainable practices through the Sustainability Awards program as well as Mission Sustainability. We look forward to continuing the support of the sustainable transformation of the air cargo industry by continuing to evolve our robust Sustainability Program that includes, the Sustainability Roadmap, the annual Sustainability Survey and Insights Report, Invest in Climate Action and the Air Cargo Training Library. We invite you to explore all we have to offer and reach out to the Secretariat should you have any questions.” Glyn Hughes, TIACA Director General

More information on the TIACA Air Cargo Sustainability Award webpage.