By Alessandro Pasetti 31/05/2023

Let’s keep it nice and simple before it all gets really boring: there’s not enough financial information out there to be able to judge the current behaviour in logistics of these two major ocean carriers.

However, taking a page (literally) out of their Q1 23 books provides a clue.

As far as CMA CGM vs Mærsk core shipping activities are concerned, one surely valuable ’compare & contrast’ snapshot comment came yesterday from ocean guru Lars Jensen – his full take is here. However, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN