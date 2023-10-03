Sign up for our FREE newsletter
TC: Ousted Flexport CEO Dave Clark strikes back

flexport
By

TechCrunch writes:

Dave Clark, the former Amazon executive who was ousted as CEO of Flexport just a year into the job, fired back at its founder and board, calling recent reporting on the logistics company “deeply concerning.”

Clark made the comments Monday in a lengthy post on social media site X following a report from CNBC that provided new information about his last days at Flexport, a freight forwarding and customs brokerage startup valued at $8 billion. Clark, who was handpicked by founder Ryan Petersen to take the top job, said he discovered extensive problems when he joined Flexport in September 2022, including a “revenue forecasting model that was consistently providing overly optimistic outputs.”

Flexport could not be reached for comment…

To read the full post, please click here.

