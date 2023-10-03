TC: Ousted Flexport CEO Dave Clark strikes back

With Clark gone, will Urban return to Flexport or won't he?
Looking forward to it
TechCrunch writes:
Dave Clark, the former Amazon executive who was ousted as CEO of Flexport just a year into the job, fired back at its founder and board, calling recent reporting on the logistics company “deeply concerning.”
Clark made the comments Monday in a lengthy post on social media site X following a report from CNBC that provided new information about his last days at Flexport, a freight forwarding and customs brokerage startup valued at $8 billion. Clark, who was handpicked by founder Ryan Petersen to take the top job, said he discovered extensive problems when he joined Flexport in September 2022, including a “revenue forecasting model that was consistently providing overly optimistic outputs.”
Flexport could not be reached for comment…
To read the full post, please click here.
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article